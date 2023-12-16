Terrorist attack in Transcarpathia: one of the wounded died in the hospital

One of the wounded from a grenade explosion in the Keretsky village council in Transcarpathia died in the hospital.

This was reported by "Suspilne Uzhhorod" with reference to the hospital and "Ukrainian Pravda" with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

A 55-year-old man died. He was in the intensive care unit in a critical condition, having had his leg amputated. He also had severe organ damage.