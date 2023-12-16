Terrorist attack in Transcarpathia: one of the wounded died in the hospital

One of the wounded from a grenade explosion in the Keretsky village council in Transcarpathia died in the hospital.
This was reported by "Suspilne Uzhhorod" with reference to the hospital and "Ukrainian Pravda" with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.
A 55-year-old man died. He was in the intensive care unit in a critical condition, having had his leg amputated. He also had severe organ damage.
- On December 15, in Transcarpathia, three explosions rang out in the building of the Keretsky village council — a deputy threw grenades in the hall during the session. This moment was caught on video. Initially, 26 wounded and one dead (a deputy) were reported, but later the police denied the death toll.
- The police classified the detonation as illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The SBU is separately investigating the terrorist attack. The injured deputy was informed of the suspicion of organizing a terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years with confiscation of property.
- According to local media, the grenades were thrown by a deputy of the village council from the "Servant of the People" party, Serhii Batryn. The reasons for his act are not yet known.