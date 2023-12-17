Ukraine and Romania settled the 20-year dispute over the Danube-Black Sea canal

Ukraine and Romania have resolved a 20-year-old dispute related to the construction of the Danube-Black Sea deep-water shipping lane.

This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets.

He noted that the dispute concerned Ukraineʼs obligations under the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espo Convention). The shooter reported that the dispute was "finally settled" on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the parties to the Espoo Convention in Geneva.

"We have done our homework and have come a long way in bringing the project into compliance with the requirements of the Convention. After all, Ukraine does not care about good neighborly relations and compliance with the norms of international law. We want and can find a common language and correct the mistakes of the past," the minister emphasized.

Dispute between Ukraine and Romania

The interstate dispute regarding the "Danube-Black Sea" canal has been going on since 2004, when Ukraine launched navigation in the "experimental mode". The European Commission and Romania had complaints about the environmental status of the delta and the lack of an assessment of the impact of shipping on the environment.

To resolve the dispute, in January 2005, based on the Espoo Convention, a Commission of Inquiry was created to form a scientifically based opinion on the possible consequences of transboundary impacts during the implementation and use of the Danube-Black Sea canal.