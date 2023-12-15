EBRD will allocate €150 million to support “Ukrenergo”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide €150 million to support “Ukrenergo” during the heating season.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"This is a significant contribution of partners to Ukrainian energy security and stable supply of Ukrainian consumers," he noted.

The prime minister also noted that in cooperation with the EBRD, projects for the comprehensive reconstruction and restoration of Ukrainian highway networks are being implemented.