Ukraine was transferred to permanent synchronization with the European energy grid. What does it give?

In Brussels, the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) decided to transfer Ukraine from a temporary regime to permanent synchronization with the European energy grid.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The Ukrainian energy grid merged with the European one in March last year.
At the same time, Ukraine will now be able to import up to 1,700 MW of electricity from Europe, and this is an additional 500 MW, which will cover a possible deficit in winter.
The Prime Minister thanked the European partners for their support to Ukraine.
- During last yearʼs attacks on Ukraineʼs energy system , the Russians damaged 270 energy facilities — thatʼs 50% of the entire energy system. It is about 30% of generation and 20% of distribution networks. There are objects that cannot be restored — they need to be rebuilt, which will take years and large investments. After repair, the system will be ready to generate and transmit light, the only question is its stability. On February 12, 2023, Ukrenergo reported for the first time during Russiaʼs fall-winter attacks on the Ukrainian energy system that it had no capacity deficit.