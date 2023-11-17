The United States will allocate another $500 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy sector

The United States plans to provide approximately $500 million more to strengthen Ukraineʼs energy system. Funds will be directed to urgent needs.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Jeffrey Payette said this at a briefing.

The US will purchase new transformers and help organize production facilities to restore the energy infrastructure. The American government is also working with Ukraine to develop a decentralized energy system that is fully integrated with Europe and more sustainable and ecological.

History of attacks on the power system

From September 2022, the Russian occupiers fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at Ukraineʼs energy facilities in six months, approximately 250 of them hit the target. Because of shelling, temporary blackouts were introduced in the country, which in some cases lasted for several days.

Massive rocket attacks hit the thermal generation and electrical substations, all thermal and hydroelectric plants were fired upon, and they suffered varying degrees of damage. In Ukraine, there was a power deficit, the country tried to stabilize the power system throughout the autumn and winter period.

On February 12, 2023, Ukrenergo reported for the first time during Russiaʼs fall-winter attacks on the Ukrainian energy system that there is no power shortage.