South Korea handed over 10 demining machines to Ukraine

As part of humanitarian aid, the Korean government handed over ten Croatian MV-4 demining machines manufactured by the DOK-ING company to the Emergency Situations of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in South Korea.

Today, the equipment was delivered to its destination, from where it will be distributed among units of the State Emergency Service, which demine the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

