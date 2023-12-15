South Korea handed over 10 demining machines to Ukraine

As part of humanitarian aid, the Korean government handed over ten Croatian MV-4 demining machines manufactured by the DOK-ING company to the Emergency Situations of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in South Korea.
Today, the equipment was delivered to its destination, from where it will be distributed among units of the State Emergency Service, which demine the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.
- The MV-4 robotic demining system is equipped with a rotary grapple, a demining claw and a bulldozer blade. It is equipped with remote control and is resistant to any detonations of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ammunition of the same intensity. The demining robot withstands explosions of anti-tank mines. MV-4 is designed for clearing land mines 170 cm wide.
- Ukraine now has a total of 20 DOK-ING demining machines, which have surveyed more than a million square meters of land and destroyed more than 700 different explosive objects.
- In September, Estonia provided one such car to Ukraine. She was named "Yaroslava" — in honor of the Ukrainian world champion in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchih.
- South Korea does not officially provide military aid to Ukraine. However, in May, The Wall Street Journal wrote that South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the United States, which are sending them to Ukraine.
- In September, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that his country would start providing Ukraine with financial aid for recovery from 2025. According to the president, $300 million will be directed to humanitarian needs as early as 2024, and the remaining $2 billion — in 2025 in the form of long-term aid (to support social and economic infrastructure).