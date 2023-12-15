“Kyivstar” has restored the operation of mobile Internet in a number of regions

"Kyivstar" has restored mobile Internet service in a number of regions, the press service of the mobile operator writes. The connection is still in progress.

Because of the danger, the operator does not write the exact locations where LTE now works. You can understand that the mobile Internet is available again if the 4G or LTE mark lights up next to Kyivstar.

Over the past day, "Kyivstar" specialists:

international voice roaming service was restored;

fixed the problem with call interruptions;

the "Home Internet" service was restored by 95%;

stabilized communication in Kyiv.

Currently, more than 95% of mobile communication base stations in the territory controlled by Ukraine are working. Specialists continue to restore data services.

What is happening with "Kyivstar"

A large-scale technical failure in the "Kyivstar" network occurred in the morning of December 12. Subscribers cannot switch to other operators through national roaming. Communication and Internet do not work. There are problems in the operation of some terminals and ATMs of PrivatBank.

In the evening of December 13, "Kyivstar" began to restore voice communication throughout Ukraine. Services will be restored gradually. Currently, the companyʼs specialists are working on restoring data and SMS services. Subsequently, the company will provide compensation to subscribers.

Russian hackers from the Solntsepek group are responsible for hacking the mobile operator. They expressed their "thanks to the caring employees of Kyivstar". Subsequently, the president of "Kyivstar" admitted that hackers broke into the companyʼs security through an employeeʼs account.