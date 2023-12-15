GUR: There are 450 000 occupiers in Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) found out that there are 443 000 occupiers of the Russian army and another 30 000 of the Russian Guard in Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the State Government of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak in a comment to “Liga”.

The day before, Russian President Putin stated that 617 000 occupiers are fighting against Ukraine.

However, the real number is about 450 Russian troops.

In September, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that Russia had concentrated more than 420 000 of its military personnel in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, in particular in Crimea.