Russia has concentrated more than 420,000 of its troops in Ukraine

Russia has concentrated more than 420,000 of its military personnel on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, in particular in Crimea.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

"This is if we do not take into account the Russian Guard, other structures, special units, power structures of the Russian Federation, which provide occupation power in our territories," he said at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES).

During the large-scale invasion, Russia was unable to occupy Ukraine, so it moved to smaller strategic goals — first of all, the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, says Skibitsky.

"Today, Russia is conducting the most active combat operations in two directions — Kupʼyansk — Lyman and Marʼinka — Donetsk, in order to complete at least one task and fully enter the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions", — said the representative of the GUR.

According to him, this is a very powerful contingent, which has a large number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, salvo systems and missile systems.