GUR: Russia keeps 46 Iskander launchers along the Ukrainian border

So far, Russia has deployed 46 launchers of the Iskander missile complex along the border with Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky at the annual meeting of the "Yalta European Strategy" (YES).

"Russia has today deployed 46 launchers of the Iskander missile complex along the border with Ukraine." It was this complex that was struck yesterday. Both ballistic missiles and cruise missiles of the Iskander complex. Thus, there is a methodical destruction, first of all, of civilian objects of our state," the Interfax-Ukraine agency quotes Skibitskyi as saying.

Skibitskyi also emphasized that the Russian Federation is actively using aviation against Ukrainian troops, although it is afraid of Ukraineʼs powerful air defense system, which has proven its effectiveness.

"I confirmed that the percentage of cruise missiles and other munitions aimed at civilians and military objects are destroyed by our air defense system. We thank our partners for the latest weaponry provided to our state, and they are effective, they allow us to defend our state," Skibitsky emphasized.