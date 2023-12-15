General Staff: The Russian army lost approximately 1 090 soldiers over the past day. The situation at the frontline

The Russian army lost approximately 1 090 soldiers, 14 tanks, 38 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 343 890 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv region and another one east of Terna (Luhansk region).

11 attacks were repelled near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Defense forces continue to hold back the Russians, who are trying to surround Avdiivka. To the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiivka, 23 attacks were repelled, and another 22 were repulsed near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

In the Novomykhailivka area, Ukrainian fighters successfully repelled 17 attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers near Priyutne and Verbove.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian troops are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continuing to conduct counter-battery fire, striking the enemyʼs rear.

Yesterday, Ukrainian aviation struck 2 areas where Russian troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed Kh-47M "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles.

Air forces hit 2 areas of concentration of Russian troops, a command post and 2 ammunition warehouses of the Russian occupiers.