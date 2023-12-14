KIIS survey: 74% of Ukrainians are against territorial concessions — this is the lowest figure in over a year

74% of Ukrainians disagree with Russiaʼs territorial concessions, even if the war will last longer because of it.

This is evidenced by the survey results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published on December 14.

At the same time, 19% of respondents believe that in order to achieve peace as soon as possible, Ukraine can cede some territories. Another 7% of citizens hesitate to answer.

The survey was conducted from November 29 to December 9 among adult citizens of Ukraine from all regions, except occupied Crimea. A total of 1,031 respondents were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.4%.

Sociologists note that the percentage of Ukrainians who are against territorial concessions of the Russian Federation is decreasing. This trend can be observed on the KMIS chart, which shows the results of surveys from May 2022 to December 2023.

"Which of these statements about possible compromises to achieve peace with Russia do you agree to a greater extent?"