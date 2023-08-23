The Verkhovna Rada prohibited any territorial concessions for the sake of ending the war

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 9626, which excludes any territorial concessions for the sake of ending the war.
The resolution legislates that any territorial concessions for the sake of ending the war are inadmissible. In addition, all armed formations of the aggressor state must liberate the entire territory of Ukraine without exception.
Also, this resolution legislates that no citizen of Ukraine should be subjected to persecution or discrimination, in particular on the basis of living in the temporarily occupied territory, and all those guilty of crimes against peace, human security and international legal order should be brought to justice.
- On October 4, 2022, Zelensky made a decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.