90.4% of Ukrainians do not agree to give up the territories occupied by Russia, even in exchange for an end to the war. Only 4.7% of respondents are ready for territorial concessions.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey published on August 22, which was conducted by the "Democratic Initiatives" foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.
- 80% of citizens are against reducing the number of the Armed Forces in order to stop Russian aggression (13.1% are not against).
- 75.1% are against giving the Russian language official/state status (18.2% hold the opposite opinion).
- 73.8% of those polled disagree with rejecting Ukraineʼs accession to NATO (18.4% are ready for it).
- 68.7% of respondents do not intend to abandon the policy of decommunization (17.4% are considering such an option).
The survey was conducted from August 9 to 15 among citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and older. A total of 2,019 respondents were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.
- Russian troops launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when they occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions. In April, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall they de-occupied parts of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. In Kharkiv region, 29 settlements remained under occupation.
- On June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the defense forces had taken offensive actions in some directions. Later there were reports of the de-occupation of settlements in the east and south.