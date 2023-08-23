Poll: Over 90% of Ukrainians disagree with territorial concessions to end the war

90.4% of Ukrainians do not agree to give up the territories occupied by Russia, even in exchange for an end to the war. Only 4.7% of respondents are ready for territorial concessions.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey published on August 22, which was conducted by the "Democratic Initiatives" foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

80% of citizens are against reducing the number of the Armed Forces in order to stop Russian aggression (13.1% are not against).

75.1% are against giving the Russian language official/state status (18.2% hold the opposite opinion).

73.8% of those polled disagree with rejecting Ukraineʼs accession to NATO (18.4% are ready for it).

68.7% of respondents do not intend to abandon the policy of decommunization (17.4% are considering such an option).

The survey was conducted from August 9 to 15 among citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and older. A total of 2,019 respondents were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.