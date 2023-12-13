The Pentagon revealed the content of the $200 million aid package for Ukraine

The US Ministry of Defense revealed the contents of a new $200 million aid package for Ukraine. The new military support package includes:

AIM-9M air defense missiles;

components of the air defense system;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

high-speed anti-radiation missiles HARMs;

TOW missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

more than 4 million cartridges for small arms;

explosive munitions for clearing obstacles;

equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;

spare parts, generators and other equipment.

This is the 53rd package of military aid to Ukraine allocated by the US Presidential Administration. Weapons and equipment will be taken from the Pentagonʼs stockpiles.

And this is already the second package of military aid from the US in December this year. The first was for $175 million. It includes AIM-9M and AIM-7 missiles, HIMARS ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, Javelin and AT-4 man-portable anti-tank missile systems, and more.

What about the aid to Ukraine from the USA?

Back in September, the White House asked Congress to approve a $106 billion funding package, of which over $61 billion is allocated to Ukraine, and the rest to help Israel, Taiwan, and protect the border with Mexico. The issue of border protection has become a key point of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It is this that slows down the approval of the request of the White House.