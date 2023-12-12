Joe Biden announced a new $200 million aid package for Ukraine

The United States allocates $200 million in military aid to Ukraine. Joe Biden announced this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House.

"I just signed another tranche of $200 million for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and these funds will arrive quickly," Biden said.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the United States has allocated more than $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, and approximately 50 allies and partners have provided more than $37 billion.