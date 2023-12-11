Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the USA and met with the head of the Pentagon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in the United States at 19:00 (Kiev time) and began his working visit with a meeting with Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.

The president announced this in his post.

He noted that with Austin and Brown they discussed challenges to global security, developments at the front and further Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of defense.

Tomorrow, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, including Mike Johnson, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.