Finland more than doubles ammunition production

Finland more than doubles production of heavy ammunition.
This is stated in the press release of the Ministry of Defense of the country.
The US Department of Defense is investing approximately €24 million to increase the production of heavy munitions. In addition, the Ministry of Defense undertakes obligations regarding long-term orders.
In total, the investments of the Ministry of Defense and industry amount to about €120 million.
"The decision adopted now will significantly increase the production capacity of heavy munitions in Finland, which will make it possible to support Ukraine long-term until the 2030s," noted Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkianen.
According to him, the increase in production is significant on a European scale, and also strengthens Finlandʼs defense capability.
- On November 14, the Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius said that the European Union will not be able to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions until March 2024.
- On November 29, the head of the European Council Charles Michel informed that the EU will fulfill its promise to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions, but it will take a little more time than it would like. It will take a few extra months.
- On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the European Union had supplied Ukraine with 300 000 of the planned million ammunition.