Finland more than doubles ammunition production

Finland more than doubles production of heavy ammunition.

This is stated in the press release of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The US Department of Defense is investing approximately €24 million to increase the production of heavy munitions. In addition, the Ministry of Defense undertakes obligations regarding long-term orders.

In total, the investments of the Ministry of Defense and industry amount to about €120 million.

"The decision adopted now will significantly increase the production capacity of heavy munitions in Finland, which will make it possible to support Ukraine long-term until the 2030s," noted Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkianen.

According to him, the increase in production is significant on a European scale, and also strengthens Finlandʼs defense capability.