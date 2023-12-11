The Russians will hold presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian Central Committee decided to hold "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. According to Russian laws, martial law has been imposed on these territories.
For the first time in Russia, presidential elections will be held over three days — from March 15 to 17, 2024. Russian President Putin has already announced that he will nominate his candidacy for new elections. He is going for the fifth term.
If he wins the next election, Putin will be the president of the Russian Federation until 2030.
- Putin held the post of President of the Russian Federation in 2000-2008. At that time, the presidential term in the Russian Federation was four years. In 2008-2012, the presidential seat was passed to the Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, and in 2012, Putin took over the position again — at the same time, the term of presidential powers was increased to six years. In 2018, Russians re-elected Putin as their president.
- In September 2023, Russia held "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Russian authorities said that candidates from Putinʼs party were leading in all the occupied regions. According to the data provided by the "election commissions", the results of the party in Kherson region — 72.93% of votes, in Zaporizhzhia region — 83.96%, in "LPR" — 75.08%, in "DPR" — 78.61%.