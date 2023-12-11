The Russians will hold presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian Central Committee decided to hold "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. According to Russian laws, martial law has been imposed on these territories.

For the first time in Russia, presidential elections will be held over three days — from March 15 to 17, 2024. Russian President Putin has already announced that he will nominate his candidacy for new elections. He is going for the fifth term.

If he wins the next election, Putin will be the president of the Russian Federation until 2030.