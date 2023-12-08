Air defense shot down 14 of the 19 cruise missiles that Russia attacked Ukraine with in the morning

On the morning of December 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, the Russians deployed seven aircraft from the Saratov region, which had previously fired 19 air-launched cruise missiles.

Part of the rockets flew at infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while another group flew to the Dnipro and changed the direction of movement towards Kyiv.

Air defense forces shot down 14 out of 19 cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kyiv region. In the Pavlograd district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a rocket hit, and a person died there.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України