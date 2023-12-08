The Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile. There is a deceased

A Russian missile hit the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. So far, we know of one dead and four injured, two of whom are in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Due to shelling, there is destruction in Pavlohrad, Ternivka and Yuryivska community. The Russians damaged an industrial enterprise, 16 private houses and five country houses.

The capitalʼs authorities reported that all cruise missiles flying in the direction of Kyiv were shot down on approach. They added that the "missile pause" lasted 79 days.

At 06:25, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. They are carriers of winged X-101/X-555. Monitoring groups wrote about nine ships that launched rockets. After that, the Air Defense Forces worked in the regions, in particular in the Kyiv region.