Air defense forces destroyed 5 Shahed drones at night. Missiles hit Kharkiv

On the night of December 8, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

A total of seven attack UAVs and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were launched. Drones flew to Dnipropetrovsk region, and missiles to Kharkiv region.

At night, five Russian drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the mayor of Kharkiv informed about the missiles being hit. Residential infrastructure in Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city was damaged.

In Kharkiv, rescuers have already eliminated the consequences of the night attack by the Russians, who launched a massive rocket attack on the city — there were six rockets. Damaged houses, cars, playground.

A 36-year-old woman was injured, she was treated on the spot, and a 25-year-old man was hospitalized.

Around one oʼclock in the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike and Kurylivska community of the Kupyansky district. One person died there, another was injured. A five-story residential building was damaged, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote.