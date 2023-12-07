”Ukrzaliznytsia” began to transport trucks blocked by the Poles by train

"Ukrzaliznytsia" sent the first trailer train with trucks to Poland. The company worked on the project for two weeks. The train consisted of 23 platforms, on which 13 tractors with semi-trailers were loaded.

The train runs along the route Sknyliv (Ukraine) — Slavkuw (Poland). Customs and border clearance of cargo takes place at the railway border crossing Izov – Hrubeshiv. Currently, there are still formal issues regarding the rapid crossing of the Polish border, and experts are already working on speeding up the process.

Similar flights will be organized in the return direction. From the Slavko station, trucks go to their destination already by road.

The transfer of car drivers from the loading point to the railway platform to the unloading point is provided by bus.

To order the transportation of a truck by trailer train from Ukraine, you need to contact the "Lisky" Transport Service Center branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", in the reverse direction — to UZ Cargo Poland.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting.

Currently, Polish carriers have announced that they will continue the blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border until February 1, 2024. Since December 1, Ukraine and Poland have agreed on the partial unblocking of the border.

In the meantime, Slovak carriers joined the blockade, blocking the checkpoint with Ukraine "Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod" from December 1.