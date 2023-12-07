Russia claims that Ilya Kyva had two gunshot wounds on his body

Russia is investigating the murder of the ex-MP and collaborator Ilya Kyva. Investigators found out that on December 6, Kyva was walking in the territory of the park near the cottage village, when an unknown person shot him several times.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Moscow region.

The ex-MP died on the spot from his injuries. Two gunshot wounds were found on his body.

Investigators and forensics examined the scene and recovered two pistol casings, a cartridge and other items. They also inspected Kyvaʼs car and hotel room.

At present, witnesses are being interrogated and examinations are being conducted.

The Russian media previously reported that Ilya Kiva, a former MP convicted of treason, was killed in the cottage of the Velich Country Club hotel complex in the village of Suponevo, Moscow region.