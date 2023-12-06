News

The Russians are investigating the murder of Ilya Kyva. Peopleʼs deputy-collaborator died on the spot

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Russian media reports that Ilya Kiva, a former Peopleʼs Deputy convicted of treason, was killed in the cottage of the Velich Country Club hotel complex in the village of Suponevo, Moscow Region.

The Investigative Committee, which has opened a criminal case, is already working on the spot. He said that Kyva died on the spot, who fired — it is not known, with what weapon — as well.