Russian media reports that Ilya Kiva, a former Peopleʼs Deputy convicted of treason, was killed in the cottage of the Velich Country Club hotel complex in the village of Suponevo, Moscow Region.
The Investigative Committee, which has opened a criminal case, is already working on the spot. He said that Kyva died on the spot, who fired — it is not known, with what weapon — as well.
- On December 6, Russian media reported that the body of former Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine Ilya Kyva was found in the Moscow region. Sources of "Babel" in the security forces said that the liquidation of ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kyva was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.