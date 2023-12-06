The liquidation of ex-MP of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Ilya Kyva is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
This was confirmed by Babel sources in the security forces.
Kyva was shot. Russian media reports that the body was found in the suburbs of Moscow.
- With the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ilya Kyva fled to Moscow. He actively advocated the occupation of Ukraine and engaged in Kremlin propaganda. In particular, on the broadcast of the propaganda show, he appealed to Putin to eliminate President Zelensky and his entourage and added that this is "the only possibility to stop this madness — the elimination of terrorists."
- The next day, March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada voted to strip Kyva of her parliamentary mandate. In March of last year, he was declared an international wanted man.
- The court found the former deputy guilty of treason, public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, as well as using symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and public calls for aggressive war. Kyva was sentenced to 14 years in prison.