Ex-MP Ilya Kyva received 14 years in prison in absentia

The Lychakivsky Court of Lviv sentenced in absentia the former MP from the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPzZH) Ilya Kyva to 14 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This is stated on the website of the court.

The court found the former deputy guilty of a number of criminal offenses, including high treason, public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional system, as well as using symbols of the communist totalitarian regime and public calls for aggressive war.

The court considered the criminal proceedings in the absence of the accused, since Ilya Kyva is hiding from the investigative authorities and the court in the territory of Russia, and has also been declared an international wanted person. The sentence can still be appealed, as it will take effect within thirty days.