The ex-MP Ilya Kyva was charged with another charge of war propaganda

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declared another suspicion for calling for a violent change of the constitutional system of Ukraine and propaganda for war to ex-MP from OPzZH Ilya Kyva.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

The investigation established that Kyva was spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda, creating an image of the enemy from the current Ukrainian government for the public. He justified the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and spread anti-government sentiments.

At the same time, Ilya Kyva justified and heroized the occupiers, turning Ukrainians against Ukrainian patriots, and Russians against Ukrainians. Also, the former MP promoted the resolution of "contradictions" with the use of military force of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine.

According to part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code and Art. 436 of the Criminal Code, for which he was declared a suspect, faces up to five years in prison with confiscation of property.