The USA imposed sanctions against Belarus for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children

On December 5, the United States of America introduced sanctions against Belarus for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

This was reported in the US Treasury.

8 people and 11 organizations were sanctioned. In particular, the list includes Dmytro Shevtsov, the general secretary of the Red Cross of Belarus. The head of the Belarusian Red Cross Society admitted his involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children back in July. Then the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for Shevtsovʼs arrest.

A number of enterprises that help Russia in the war with Ukraine were under restrictions: OJSC "Alevkurp", research and production holding of precision engineering "Planar" and "Horizont Holding Management Company".

The USA also imposed sanctions against defense enterprises of Belarus and people who finance the Lukashenka regime.