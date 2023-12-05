The USA imposed sanctions against Belarus for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children

On December 5, the United States of America introduced sanctions against Belarus for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
This was reported in the US Treasury.
8 people and 11 organizations were sanctioned. In particular, the list includes Dmytro Shevtsov, the general secretary of the Red Cross of Belarus. The head of the Belarusian Red Cross Society admitted his involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children back in July. Then the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for Shevtsovʼs arrest.
A number of enterprises that help Russia in the war with Ukraine were under restrictions: OJSC "Alevkurp", research and production holding of precision engineering "Planar" and "Horizont Holding Management Company".
The USA also imposed sanctions against defense enterprises of Belarus and people who finance the Lukashenka regime.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime.
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has suspended the membership of Belarus due to the fact that the head of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmytro Shevtsov, did not resign at the request of the federation.