Israel says 137 people remain hostages in Hamas

Israeli government spokesman Eilon Levy said that 137 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, 110 people have already returned from captivity.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Among the hostages are 115 men, 20 women and two children. Ten of them are over 75 years old, and the majority are Israeli citizens. There are still 11 foreigners, including eight people from Thailand.