Israel says 137 people remain hostages in Hamas

Liza Brovko
Israeli government spokesman Eilon Levy said that 137 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, 110 people have already returned from captivity.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Among the hostages are 115 men, 20 women and two children. Ten of them are over 75 years old, and the majority are Israeli citizens. There are still 11 foreigners, including eight people from Thailand.

According to Levi, the youngest hostage is ten months old, he is being held captive with his 4-year-old brother and mother. The Israeli military is investigating Hamasʼ claim that the boys and their mother were killed.

Another seven people were reported missing in the initial Hamas attack on October 7.

In total, Hamas released 110 people. Some of the hostages may be in the hands of other groups. On October 7, not only Hamas members, but also representatives of the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and other formations took part in the attack on Israel.