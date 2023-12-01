Israel and Hamas are negotiating, despite the resumption of hostilities

Negotiations between Israel and the militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas are continuing, despite the resumption of hostilities this morning. Qatar, which is playing the main mediating role in the talks, says renewed fighting has made the process, including the exchange of hostages, more difficult.

CNN writes about it.

The office of the Prime Minister of Israel said that Hamas violated its commitment to release the hostages and observe the cease-fire — rockets from Gaza were fired at around 7 am local time in the direction of the southern Kibbutz Holit. Hamas accused Israel of violating the conditions for the access of fuel trucks to the north of Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) divided the Gaza Strip into numbered zones to make it easier for residents to leave one area or another. Now the army will announce the number of the zone that must be left in order not to be at risk. It is interesting that now the whole of Gaza is divided into such sectors — even the south, where there was no fighting before.