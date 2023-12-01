Israel and Hamas are negotiating, despite the resumption of hostilities

Negotiations between Israel and the militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas are continuing, despite the resumption of hostilities this morning. Qatar, which is playing the main mediating role in the talks, says renewed fighting has made the process, including the exchange of hostages, more difficult.
CNN writes about it.
The office of the Prime Minister of Israel said that Hamas violated its commitment to release the hostages and observe the cease-fire — rockets from Gaza were fired at around 7 am local time in the direction of the southern Kibbutz Holit. Hamas accused Israel of violating the conditions for the access of fuel trucks to the north of Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) divided the Gaza Strip into numbered zones to make it easier for residents to leave one area or another. Now the army will announce the number of the zone that must be left in order not to be at risk. It is interesting that now the whole of Gaza is divided into such sectors — even the south, where there was no fighting before.
- A truce between Israel and Hamas began on November 24. The agreement provided for the release of 50 Israeli women and children by the militants within four days. In exchange for every Israeli hostage, three Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorist crimes were released, a total of 150 people. Hamas released the first group of 25 hostages on November 24, 17 hostages each on November 25 and November 26, 11 hostages on November 27, and 12 hostages on November 28. The last dismissal took place on November 29 — another 14 people.