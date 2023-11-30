First Lady Olena Zelenska was included in the ranking of the 25 most influential women of 2023 according to the “Financial Times”

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was included in the list of the most influential women of 2023 according to the “Financial Times”. She was included in the "Heroes" category.

"What fascinates me most about Olena Zelenska is her honesty. She knows what itʼs like to wake up and see your homeland taken over by an imperialist neighbor; not knowing when and if you will see your loved ones next time; how to find the strength to fight for freedom despite all this," said Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas, who added the first lady to the list.

According to Kallas, Zelenska, like the president of Ukraine, has become a world symbol of stability. Her leadership in solving the problem of mental health of Ukrainians during the war is vital.

The Prime Minister also noted that Estonia, in partnership with the Zelenska Foundation, built family homes for children orphaned during the war.

"She has an extraordinary attention to detail and ability to listen. Now the world must listen to Zelenska and give Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia and end the suffering," Kallas added.

The list also included: actress Margot Robbie; American singer Beyoncé; OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, who developed Chat GPT; President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and others.

The list is not ranked, other influential women took part in its compilation.