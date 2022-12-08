According to “Politico”, Volodymyr Zelensky became the most influential person in Europe

The American publication "Politico" recognized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as the most influential person in Europe.

"Politico" writes that thanks to Zelensky, Europe is rethinking its strategic relations, its attitude to defense, energy security and trade, and European leaders want to visit Kyiv as soon as possible to take a photo with the president of Ukraine.

The publication notes that Zelensky was able to convince Europe that its future is connected with Ukraine, which few people believed before the Russian invasion.

A total of 18 men and 10 women made it to the rating of the most influential people in Europe, which was headed by Zelensky. These are politicians, diplomats, economists, educators and climatologists.