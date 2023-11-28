The Ministry of Defense introduced new NATO standards. They relate to air and space operations

In October and November 2023, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced four more NATO standards (a total of 280 standards).

The press service of the departmentwrites about it.

Among the new standards are the following:

"Education and training for conducting operations in an urban environment", that is, training for combat operations in cities;

"Tactics, methods and procedures of NATO airborne operations";

"Conducting ground tactical operations";

"Air and Space Operations."

In total, the Alliance has 1,135 standards, while the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces have already implemented almost a quarter of the total number (24.6%). NATO standards in the security and defense sector of Ukraine are a priority task on the way to membership. At the same time, in order to join the Alliance, Ukraine does not need to implement 100% of the standards, since on average the member states have implemented approximately 30%.