The leader of the Democrats calls on the Senate to approve aid to Ukraine already at the beginning of December

US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to hold a vote next week on providing Ukraine with billions in aid. He emphasizes the need to make a decision already on December 4.

This is reported by the American publication “Politico”.

Schumer called on the Democrats to interact more actively with the Republicans in order to approve the draft law, which includes the allocation of aid to Ukraine and Israel. According to him, the issue of the border is currently the "biggest obstacle" in the issue of providing funds for these two US allies.

Schumerʼs statement provides a deadline for negotiations. Congress has already passed spending bills twice this fall without assistance to Ukraine, and the situation will only get more complicated in the new year.

"Nothing would make autocrats like Putin or Xi Jinping happier right now than the fact that the United States is hesitating to support the Ukrainian people and their military. This is not only Ukrainian or transatlantic security, it is also American security," Schumer informed about in a letter addressed to senators.

The Democratic leader said his caucus of 51 members was ready to work on solutions, but warned that if the GOP took too hard a line, it could jeopardize the entire supplemental bill.