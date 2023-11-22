52 MPs of the Russian State Duma received 15 years in prison. They voted for the recognition of “L/DPR”

In Ukraine, another 52 MPs of the State Duma of Russia were sentenced to 15 years in prison. In February of last year, they voted for the recognition of the independence of "L/DPR". This became a formal pretext for the Kremlin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Under the article on encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, the following were sentenced to imprisonment with confiscation of property:

Aksakov Anatoly Gennadiyovych, born on November 28, 1957,

Aleksandr Serhgeevich Aksyonenko, born on March 8, 1986,

Babich Ivan Nikolaevich, born September 2, 1982,

Bessonov Yevgeniy Ivanovich, born on November 26, 1968,

Belousov Vadim Vladimirovich, born on October 2, 1960,

Blotskyi Vladimir Nikolaevich, born on November 10, 1977,

Grigoryev Yuriy Inokentiyovych, born on September 20, 1969,

Gusev Dmytrii Gennadiyovich, born on July 23, 1972,

Drozdov Aleksandr Sergeevich, born on November 1, 1970.

Yezerskyi Nikolai Nikolaevich, born on May 8, 1956,

Yezubov Aleksey Petrovich, born February 10, 1948,

Ivanov Maksim Evgeneevich, born on May 23, 1987,

Ivanov Nikolai Nikolaevich, born on January 17, 1957,

Ivanyuzhenkov Boris Viktorovych, born on February 25, 1966,

Ilyinykh Vladimir Alekseevich, born on May 20, 1975,

Iltyakov Aleksandr Vladimirovich, born on October 9, 1971,

Isakov Vladimir Pavlovich, born on February 25, 1987,

Kanokov Timur Borisovych, born on September 24, 1972,

Kashin Vladimir Ivanovich, born on August 10, 1948,

Kornienko Aleksey Viktorovych, born on July 22, 1976,

Kochiev Robert Ivanovich, born on March 16, 1966,

Kurinnyi Aleksey Vladimirovich, born on January 18, 1974,

Lantratova Yana Valeriivna, born on December 14, 1988,

Lebedev Oleg Aleksandrovich, born on October 12, 1976,

Lisitsyn Anatoly Ivanovich, born on June 26, 1947,

Lugovoi Andriy Konstantynovich, born on September 19, 1966,

Lyabikhov Roman Mikhailovich, born on May 7, 1973,

Markhaev Vyacheslav Mykhailovych, born June 1, 1955,

Marchenko Yevgeny Yevgenovich, born on July 17, 1972,

Melnikov Ivan Ivanovich, born on August 7, 1950,

Musatov Ivan Mykhailovych, born on February 14, 1976,

Napso Yuriy Aisovych, born on April 17, 1973,

Nilov Yaroslav Evgenovich, born on March 20, 1982,

Novikov Dmytro Georgiyovych, born September 12, 1969,

Osadchiy Nikolai Ivanovich, born on December 8, 1957,

Panteleev Sergei Mykhailovych, born on July 4, 1951,

Prokofiev Artem Vyacheslavovich, born on December 31, 1983,

Prusakova Maria Mykolaivna, born September 4, 1983,

Rashkin Valery Fedorovych, born on March 14, 1955,

Savytska Svitlana Evgenivna, born August 8, 1948,

Svishchev Dmytrii Aleksandrovich, born on May 22, 1969,

Seleznev Valery Sergeevich, born September 5, 1964,

Sklyar Gennadiy Ivanovich, born on May 7, 1952,

Skoch Andrei Volodymyrovych, born on January 30, 1966,

Smolin Oleg Nikolaevich, born February 10, 1952,

Solovyov Sergei Anatolievich, born on May 1, 1961,

Sokol Sergey Mikhailovich, born on December 17, 1970,

Stankevich Yuriy Arkadyevich, born on July 24, 1976,

Chernyshov Boris Aleksandrovich, born on June 25, 1991,

Shaikhutdinov Rifat Gabdulhakovich, born on December 23, 1963,

Shilkin Grigoriy Vladimirovich, born on October 20, 1976,

Shchapov Mykhailo Viktorovych, born on September 20, 1975.

In addition, indictments against 23 Russian MPs were sent to the court.

The beginning of the term of serving the punishment will be counted from the day of the actual detention of the convicts.