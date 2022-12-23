In Ukraine, a member of the Russian State Duma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for supporting the war

In Ukraine, a member of the Russian State Duma Denys Maidanov was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He voted for the recognition of the self-proclaimed "L/DPR".

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"The security service has collected indisputable evidence of the guilt of the deputy of the lower house of the federal assembly of Russia Denys Maidanov who contributed to the capture of part of the eastern regions of Ukraine," they noted there.

On February 15, Maidanov supported the resolution on appealing to the President of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called independence of the "L/DPR". Then, on February 22, he voted for the ratification of the "treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between Russia and the "L/DPR".

The court found the deputy guilty under Part 3 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.