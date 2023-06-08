Seven MPs of the State Duma of the Russian Federation received 15 years in prison. They voted for the recognition of the “L/DPR”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence on seven more MPs of the Russian State Duma, who are involved in the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

On February 15, 2022, they supported the resolution to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to recognize the "independence" of the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. A few days later, the deputies voted for the ratification of the "agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the aggressor country and the terrorist organizations "L/DPR".

On the basis of the collected evidence, the court found the Russian deputies guilty under Part 3 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 15 years of imprisonment.

Since the convicts are currently on the territory of the Russian Federation, the beginning of the term of serving the punishment is determined from the day of their actual detention.

List of convicted MPs of the State Duma of Russia:

Avksyentieva Sardana Volodymyrivna;

Alyokhin Andrii Anatoliyovych;

Ammosov Petro Revoldovych;

Ananskikh Ihor Oleksandrovych;

Vlasov Vasyl Maksymovych;

Hartunh Valerii Karlovich;

Horokhov Andriy Yuriyovych.

The investigation was conducted by SBU employees in the Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions under the procedural guidance of the prosecutorʼs office.