Bloomberg: The EU has developed a project of security guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has provided member states with a basis for providing Ukraine with long-term security guarantees. The list includes long-term military support, training of Ukrainian troops and assistance in the development of the countryʼs defense industry.

This is reported by " Bloomberg" with reference to the draft document.

The project will be discussed by EU ambassadors this week and bloc leaders next month. It will also form the basis of consultations between Ukraine and the G7 countries.

The EU program includes the following proposals:

an effective, sustainable and long-term mechanism for the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, which mobilizes the European defense industry;

training of the Ukrainian military;

expansion of cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry;

strengthening Ukraineʼs ability to resist cyber and hybrid threats, as well as disinformation;

assistance to Ukraine in demining;

helping Ukraine with the reforms needed for EU accession, as well as increasing its ability to control stocks of weapons and ammunition and to counter any illegal trafficking of them;

support of the countryʼs energy industry;

exchange of intelligence and satellite images.

The document states that support for arms supplies will continue to be through the European Peace Fund, a mechanism that reimburses member states for what they supply to Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes that the EUʼs initial plan to allocate €20 billion over four years to pay for arms for Ukraine risks falling through because some member states, including Germany, could not agree on the terms. In return, member states hope to at least agree on an allocation of €5 billion for next year, with commitments to continue support in the future.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps. Currently, 30 countries have joined the "security guarantees".