Air defense forces shot down a rare Iranian Mohajer-6 drone over the Black Sea

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Iranian Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike drone launched by the Russians was shot down over the Black Sea. He was shot down on the approach to Odesa region.

The Mohajer-6 drone was rarely used in attacks on Ukraine. A year ago, the Russians purchased at most 30 such drones from Iran. At the beginning of September 2022, the American media started talking about their purchase of the Russian Federation. On September 23, 2022, the first Mohajer-6 was shot down in southern Ukraine. Then there were several more shootings, and the last one happened in September of this year.

The captured Mohajer-6 and its Ghaem-5 missiles fell into the hands of the Ukrainian military. Many foreign components were found in it, including European and American ones. There was even a component of Ukrainian production. Overall, this indicated that Iran was successfully circumventing the sanctions.