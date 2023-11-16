Israel informed about taking control of the port of the Gaza Strip

Today, November 16, Israel informed that it had taken over "operational control" of the Gaza port.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hamas used the port area as a training center for the Navy. During the operation, ten "terrorist tunnel mines" and "four structures used for terror" were destroyed. The IDF claims that ten militants were killed.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military also destroyed the monument to the ship "Mavi Marmara", erected with the participation of Turkey as a "monument to Israeli aggression".