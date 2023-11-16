Israel informed about taking control of the port of the Gaza Strip

Today, November 16, Israel informed that it had taken over "operational control" of the Gaza port.
This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Hamas used the port area as a training center for the Navy. During the operation, ten "terrorist tunnel mines" and "four structures used for terror" were destroyed. The IDF claims that ten militants were killed.
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military also destroyed the monument to the ship "Mavi Marmara", erected with the participation of Turkey as a "monument to Israeli aggression".
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed about 1 400 people, mostly civilians. More than 200 people were taken hostage. In response, Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip, and on October 25 — a ground operation in the exclave.
- On November 13, the battles for the cityʼs two main hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, began. The IDF claims that the first hospital is the headquarters of Hamas and has an extensive tunnel system under it, while the second is also used by the militants. The IDF raid continues.
- On November 14, Israeli troops found traces of hostages in the basements of Rantisi Childrenʼs Hospital in Gaza. The IDF believes that the hospital is being used by Hamas militants as a command and control center. Also, Israel captured the "parliament" and administration buildings of Hamas in Gaza.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Tel Aviv will assume responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip indefinitely after the end of the war with the Palestinian movement Hamas. He noted that the IDF will remain in the Gaza Strip "as long as necessary." US President Joe Biden warned Israel against occupying the Gaza Strip.