Another victim of the Russian attack was found in Selydove, Donetsk region. They are looking for one person under the rubble of the house

Another dead person was found under the rubble of the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region after a rocket attack by the Russian army. There may be another person in the ruins.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service.
20 rescuers and 5 pieces of equipment are looking for her.
- On the night of November 15, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Selydove, Donetsk region. The body of a dead woman was found under the rubble. One of the entrances of a four-story residential building collapsed.
- As of November 16, three people were killed and three were injured due to the shelling of Selydove. Six people were rescued, including one child.