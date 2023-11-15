The Russians fired rockets at a high-rise building in Selydove, Donetsk region. One woman was killed

On the night of November 15, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Selydove, Donetsk region. The body of a dead woman was found under the rubble.
This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service.
One of the entrances of a four-story residential building collapsed. A wounded man and woman were rescued at the scene of the shelling. They are in the hospital. Rescuers also helped three people, including a child, get out of the damaged apartment on the 4th floor.
There may be at least one person under the ruins. Rescue operations are ongoing.