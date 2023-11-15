The number of victims of a Russian missile attack has increased in Selydove, Donetsk region

In Selydove, Donetsk region, the body of another dead person was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building. The number of victims of the Russian missile strike has increased to two.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service.
They are looking for two more people in the ruins.
- On the night of November 15, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Selydovo, Donetsk region. The body of a dead woman was found under the rubble. One of the entrances of a four-story residential building collapsed. A wounded man and woman were rescued at the scene of the shelling. They are in the hospital. Rescuers also helped three people, including a child, get out of the damaged apartment on the 4th floor.