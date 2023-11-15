In Ukraine, the ideologist of “denazification” Armen Gasparyan was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison

The Ukrainian court sentenced Russian propagandist Armen Gasparyan to 10 years in prison in absentia.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

In 2018, Gasparyan published his book "Denazification of Ukraine. A country of unlearned lessons". It was he who spread the term "denazification" in Russia and began to use it in relation to Ukraine. Also, in his "work", the author calls on the leadership of Russia to start a war against Ukraine.

The court found Armen Gasparyan guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 442 (public calls for genocide, as well as production of materials with calls for genocide);

Part 3 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power);

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

Gasparyan was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The term of serving the punishment will be calculated from the moment of his detention.