The SSU declared two Russian propagandists, who have an ideology of the “denazification” of Ukraine, on international wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine declared two Russian propagandists, who have an ideology of the “denazification” of Ukraine, on international wanted list.

This was reported by the SSU spokesman, Artem Dekhtyarenko.

This is the author of the book called “Denazification of Ukraine. The country of unlearned lessons" by Armen Gasparyan, and political technologist and author of anti-Ukrainian publications, Tymofiy Sergeitsev.

Gasparyan published his book in 2018. It was he who spread the term "denazification" in Russia and began to use it in relation to Ukraine. Also, in his "work", the author calls on the leadership of Russia to start a war against Ukraine.

Russian political technologist Sergeitsev is the author of numerous anti-Ukrainian publications, where he promoted ideas about the inability of Ukraine to exist, the inferiority and second-rateness of the Ukrainian nation. He also publicly called on the Russian authorities to commit genocide against Ukrainians and occupy Ukraine.

Gasparyan and Sergeitsev are suspected of having committed crimes provided for by three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: