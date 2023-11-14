Slovakia will finance the production of two Bozena IV demining machines for Ukraine

In Slovakia, the new government will not send military aid to Ukraine, but will finance the production of two Bozena IV demining machines.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanar.

"The Slovak Republic will finance the production of two Bozena IV demining machines for the Ukrainian side, which should arrive in the Kherson region at the beginning of next year," Juray Blanar said.

Slovak demining complexes Bozena are primarily designed for demining the territory contaminated by explosive objects. Their feature is that they are remotely controlled and can clear an area of up to 9 kilometers in an hour. The complex is accompanied by a demining group of five people. Two sappers with metal detectors clean up after the machine, two collect the remains, and the commander drives the machine and monitors the entire process. Such machines are already in Ukraine, they are demining the Kherson region and the Kharkiv region.