The government of Slovakia has not approved €40.3 million in military aid to Ukraine

The government of Slovakia did not approve the 14th package of military aid to Ukraine for €40.3 million.

The Slovak news portal "Teraz" writes about it.

This help was offered by the former leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia.

The package included four million units of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition, 5,172 units of large-caliber ammunition for the 125 mm gun, 140 rockets for the "Kub" air defense system, eight mortars and 1 200 mines.

In total, Slovakia provided Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid worth €671 million.