The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that he had informed the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that his government would not provide military aid to Ukraine.

He announced this on October 26.

"I informed the president of the European Commission that the new government of Slovakia will not support Ukraine militarily and that we will focus only on humanitarian aid. The European Commissionʼs president respects member statesʼ sovereign right to support Ukraine militarily or not, and she highly appreciated our position on humanitarian aid," wrote Fico.

Before that, he held a press conference, quoted by the Slovak publication Pravda, where he stated, "Ukraine and Russia are better off negotiating for the next ten years than killing each other." He repeated his position that the war in Ukraine "was caused by the attacks of Ukrainian fascists on the civilian population of Russian nationality."