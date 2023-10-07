Politico: Slovakia cuts aid to Ukraine after pro-Russian party wins election

Bratislava will no longer transfer aid to Ukraine, writes Politico.

Slovakiaʼs interim government has said it has stopped sending military aid to Ukraine because the parties negotiating to form a new government after the election are against further support for Kyiv.

"The outgoing bureaucratic government of Slovakia will not send any more military equipment to Ukraine," said a spokesman for the interim government. According to Politico. The Ministry of Defense of Slovakia was considering the possibility of sending a new aid package.

The new coalition government should be formed by October 16.